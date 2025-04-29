Search icon

29th Apr 2025

Peaky Blinders set to return for seventh series

Dan Seddon

That’s according to TV insiders

Steven Knight has no intention of closing the book on his Peaky Blinders franchise.

Ahead of feature-film The Immortal Man coming to Netflix (hopefully this year), it’s now being alleged that screenwriter Knight will revive the TV show for a seventh series.

The Sun was informed by an insider this week: “The sixth series of Peaky Blinders was supposed to be the last and the movie was meant to be the final farewell for the story. But show boss Steven Knight couldn’t resist coming back to the story — his most famous creation — and he’s been dropping hints he wanted to return to do more.

“But the fact that it’s been officially green-lit by the Beeb and wheels are in motion on pre-production will be a huge thrill to fans of the show, which was a huge hit for the BBC.”

Peaky Blinders originally aired for six series (BBC)

Cast and crew are expected to begin production on new episodes this September, before they air on BBC One in the UK and Netflix globally next year.

The Immortal Man, which brings back Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby, alongside Stephen Graham’s Hayden Stagg and several new faces portrayed by Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, and Tim Roth, fastforwards to the time of World War II, while the next TV setting is likely to be the 1950s when the Kray twins were first knocking about.

Whispers of a seventh outing on the small screen cropped up earlier this month via RadioTimes, when it was reported that the BBC, Netflix and production company Banijay UK were discussing the possibility of continuing the story.

An official announcement is yet to reach our ears, though.

For now, you can stream all six series of Peaky Blinders, which originally aired from 2013 to 2022, on BBC iPlayer.

Topics:

BBC,Cillian Murphy,Peaky Blinders,Steven Knight

