Parasite actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead in car aged 48

Lee Sun-kyun died aged 48 years old

The actor, who starred in the Oscar-winning movie Parasite, was found dead in a car in central Seoul on Wednesday.

Lee’s wife first raised the alarm after she reportedly discovered a suicide note he had left at home.

The BBC reports that he had been under investigation by police into alleged drug use. South Korea’s strict drug laws mean he was potentially facing prison time as a result.

The star’s agency HODU&U released a statement addressing his death: “There is no way to contain the sorrow and despair. We respectfully ask that you refrain from spreading false facts based on speculation… so that [Lee’s] final journey will not be unfair.”

Lee’s career spanned 14 years, with roles in hit South Korean films such as A Hard Day, Helpless and All About My Wife.

He also starred in the first Korean show from Apple TV+ called Dr. Brain.

Following the news, there has been an outpouring of grief from fans online.

“I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been for him. Rest in peace,” one person wrote.

A second put: “Aren’t celebrities human? People can make mistakes in their lives. It’s so sad.”

“Horrific news. Very sad to hear,” a third said.