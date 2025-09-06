Pamela Anderson addresses ‘PR relationship’ rumours about her and Liam Neeson

The pair met on the set of ‘The Naked Gun’

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson has responded to accusations that her reported relationship with co-star Liam Neeson was a promotional stunt for their new comedy movie The Naked Gun.

While the two naturally spent extended periods of time together both filming and on a recent press tour, many had noticed that the chemistry Neeson and Anderson shared was more than that of colleagues or even good friends.

Earlier in the summer an insider on the situation told People the two were seeing each other outside of work and were even “smitten with each other.”

Reporting on their relationship has begun to slow down in recent weeks, prompting many in the media to suggest the actors had used the dating rumours as a means of drumming up excitement about the film.

According to TMZ, whatever chemistry was brewing between Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson was a PR stunt for their film ‘The Naked Gun.’ https://t.co/PT3dGDBtx7 — New York Magazine (@NYMag) August 29, 2025

Now Pamela Anderson has been the first to speak publicly about the “PR relationship” claims.

While making an acceptance speech at the Deauville American Film Festival in France, Anderson made a point of addressing the accusations.

The 58-year-old said: “I do not and will never feed into PR stunts.

“That would be a death sentence. I’m authentically driven.

“I’m superstitious when it comes to love. And I’m not comfortable sharing any shred of my romantic life.

‘I know I’ll fall in love again and again on screen. That is my job. If we do it well, you will feel it, a kind of projection.

Pamela Anderson seemingly addresses reports her romance with Liam Neeson was a PR stunt for ‘The Naked Gun.’pic.twitter.com/nQOi2unA2w — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 6, 2025

“It is the greatest compliment. So please think positive. And I appreciate your good wishes. There are no silly games being played. I’m sincere.

“Do not mistake my kindness for weakness or my boldness for bitterness. I’m here on this journey, not for money or for fame, but to see what I’m made of in truth, hard work and to leave behind an honest legacy my family can be proud of.”

Pamela Anderson received the Deauville Talent Award.