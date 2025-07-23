Search icon

23rd Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne’s heartfelt ‘goodbye’ statement just weeks before death

JOE

He reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates and performed a farewell tour just weeks ago.

Heavy metal star Ozzy Osbourne has sadly died aged 76, just weeks after performing with his Black Sabbath bandmates and performing a massive farewell tour for his fans.

His family in a statement said that he died ‘surrounded by love’.

Recently performing from a throne at Villa Park, the 76 year old told the crowd: “You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

When asked about his farewell performance, the music icon commented: “It’s a goodbye as far as my live performances go, and what a way to go out.”

A major pioneer of heavy metal, Osbourne was known for hits such as Paranoid, War Pigs, Iron Man, Crazy Train and Changes, as a band member and solo star.

The singer also then found a different type of fame through the noughties MTV reality TV star show The Osbournes, which followed life in Los Angeles with wife Sharon and two of their children, Kelly and Jack.

Osbourne had Parkinson’s disease and also had suffered other health problems in recent times, such as complications from injuries sustained in a fall in 2019.

Forced to then cancel tour shows, Osbourne made a return on stage in Birmingham in 2022 to close the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier this year, it was announced that he would play at Villa Park to give fans the ‘perfect farewell’.

