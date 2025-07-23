Search icon

News

23rd Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

Sammi Minion

His family confirmed news of Ozzy’s death last night

The music world is in mourning today after news emerged that Black Sabbath singer and heavy metal pioneer Ozzy Osbourne passed away yesterday.

His death was confirmed by the Osbourne family last night, who said: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.” 

The 76-year-old’s tragic death occurred just weeks after he took part in the Black Sabbath farewell gig at Birmingham’s Villa Park, a show that raised more than £140 million for charity.

A portion of those earnings went towards research into Parkinson’s disease, which is a cause that was very close to Ozzy’s heart.

Back in 2020, Ozzy Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with the condition after a bad fall the year earlier.

That diagnosis was one of the key motivating factors behind organising this month’s final show, as Ozzy wanted to perform one last time while he still could.

Back in May, he told The Guardian: “I’ve been lying on my back doing nothing and the first thing to go is your strength. It’s like starting all over again.”

Ozzy added, “I’ll be there, and I’ll do the best I can. So all I can do is turn up.”

Although Ozzy appeared on stage throughout the night, he was unable to stand and instead had to join in from a black throne. 

At the end of the show, the 76-year-old told his audience: “You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Ozzy Osbourne leaves behind a legendary legacy.

Black Sabbath have sold more than 70 million albums worldwide, while Ozzy sold a further 30 million as a solo artist.  

Since news of Ozzy’s death, tributes have poured in from some of the biggest names in music, as they remember one of the greatest artists of the 20th century.

Rock singer Yungblud — who also performed at the Black Sabbath farewell show — said: “I will never forget you – you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage.

“Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure – an adventure that started it all.”

Topics:

News,Ozzy Osbourne,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

Aston Villa

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

By Sammi Minion

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

News

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

By Sammi Minion

Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

Love Island

Love Island contestant rushed to hospital after nasty accident

By Kat O'Connor

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

Football

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

By Sammi Minion

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

Streaming

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

action

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

By Stephen Porzio

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

bakewell

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

By JOE

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

Affiliate

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

By JOE

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

By Sammi Minion

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

Affiliate

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

By Jonny Yates

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

Aston Villa

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories