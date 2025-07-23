Ozzy Osbourne made heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76

The Black Sabbath frontman was 76

Ozzy Osbourne made a heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they wrote.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Before he passed, Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates to perform a final farewell show at Villa Park, Birmingham.

The star’s final post on social media was in relation to this concert, which marked an emotional reunion.

Dubbed ‘Back to the Beginning’, the show marked Black Sabbath’s first performance with its original band members since 2005.

Ozzy reunited with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as performing a solo set.

The gig also featured a host of huge names in rock, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones.

In his final post, Ozzy shared an image from behind the scenes at Villa Park.

He posted a picture of a poster featuring his three original bandmates, with the text ‘Back to the Beginning’ and ‘The Final Show’ on it.

Although the post had no caption, it marked a difference to his previous Instagram posts, as it was clearly taken on a phone.

“It’s so good to be on this stage,” Ozzy told the crowd at ‘Back to the Beginning’.

“You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.



