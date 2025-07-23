Search icon

News

23rd Jul 2025

Ozzy Osbourne made heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76

JOE

The Black Sabbath frontman was 76

Ozzy Osbourne made a heartbreaking final post before his death aged 76.

The Black Sabbath frontman’s death was confirmed in a statement from his family.

“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” they wrote.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Before he passed, Ozzy reunited with his Black Sabbath bandmates to perform a final farewell show at Villa Park, Birmingham.

The star’s final post on social media was in relation to this concert, which marked an emotional reunion.

Dubbed ‘Back to the Beginning’, the show marked Black Sabbath’s first performance with its original band members since 2005.

Ozzy reunited with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, as well as performing a solo set.

The gig also featured a host of huge names in rock, including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Steven Tyler of Aerosmith and Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones.

In his final post, Ozzy shared an image from behind the scenes at Villa Park.

He posted a picture of a poster featuring his three original bandmates, with the text ‘Back to the Beginning’ and ‘The Final Show’ on it.

Although the post had no caption, it marked a difference to his previous Instagram posts, as it was clearly taken on a phone.

“It’s so good to be on this stage,” Ozzy told the crowd at ‘Back to the Beginning’.

“You’ve no idea how I feel – thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he added.

Topics:

Black Sabbath,Ozzy Osbourne,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne seen ‘happy and smiling’ in heartbreaking video weeks before death

By Ava Keady

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

Aston Villa

Ozzy Osbourne’s final gig at Villa Park raised over £140m for charity

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

News

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne’s final wish fulfilled by Sharon just before his death

By Ava Keady

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

News

Truth behind Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘suicide pact’ after his death aged 76

By Sammi Minion

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

Football

Every Premier League fixture rescheduled in September unveiled

By Sammi Minion

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

Streaming

One of the best Western movies of the 21st century is now streaming at home

By Stephen Porzio

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

Bars

Pub chain collapses into administration with six sites to close immediately

By Ava Keady

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

action

Disney+ has just added one of 2025’s best action movies

By Stephen Porzio

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

bakewell

Yorkshire Tea ‘bakeover’ UK town for launch of delicious new brew

By JOE

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

action

A classic sci-fi action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

Affiliate

Lidl launches £20 slushy maker perfect for making frozen margaritas at home

By JOE

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

Aquaman

Trisha Paytas has named her new baby Aquaman

By Sammi Minion

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

Affiliate

The viral England t-shirt everybody is buying for the Lionesses final

By Jonny Yates

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

News

Ozzy Osbourne suffered from heartbreaking condition for years before his death

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories