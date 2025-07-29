Search icon

News

29th Jul 2025

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

JOE

The new law came into effect on Friday 

More than 50 adult websites have failed to implement effective age-verification checks, meaning their content is still available to children. 

Since the Online Safety Act 2023 came into effect on Friday (25 July), any social media sites or webpages that showcases 18-plus content— like pornography — are now legally obliged to ensure that only those aged-over-18 can access their pages.  

This should be done via either open banking, photo-ID matching, facial age estimation, mobile-network operator age checks, or digital ID services to mandate site access.

Sites who ignore the rule, risk having to pay fines of up to £18 million or 10% of their global revenue. 

However, despite the act now being in force across the UK, not every website is following the new rules. 

As exclusively revealed by LBC, among the dozens of sites to be in breach of new regulations was Pornhub.

The adult site — used by more than 10 million British people every year — has put very little in place to prevent children from accessing explicit content. 

Users simply needed to enter an email address or phone number before being handed access to the site.

Of the other 49 sites seen by LBC, many provided easy-access to BDSM content which has been connected by experts to increased levels of sexual violence against young girls. 

The inaction of those sites to implement safety checks has been condemned by a women’s mental health charity. 

The CEO of The Molly Rose Foundation — set up in memory of a 14-year-old who died by suicide following exposure to harmful online content — told LBC: “Unless the regulator is quick to take action, it sends a terrible message to the rest of the industry.

“It’s a crucial early test for Ofcom and they can’t flunk it.”

Topics:

Online Safety Act,Pornhub,UK

RELATED ARTICLES

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

Actor

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

By Sammi Minion

New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

New York

New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

By JOE

Reform Party says they would repeal ‘dystopian’ Online Safety Act

Nigel Farage

Reform Party says they would repeal ‘dystopian’ Online Safety Act

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

Beyonce

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

By Erin McLaughlin

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Flo Rida announces European tour dates – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

Actor

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

By Sammi Minion

Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection

Adidas

Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories