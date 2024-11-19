one tree hill actor Paul Teal dies aged 35

Tributes have been paid to the ‘thoughtful and inspiring’ actor

Paul Teal, who had a recurring role in hit US series One Tree Hill, has died at the age of 35 following a battle with cancer.

His death was confirmed on social media by his partner Emilia Torello, who revealed he had passed away on Friday, November 15.

Teal was best known for starring as closeted actor Josh Avery in coming-of-age drama One Tree Hill, appearing in seven episodes of the CW show.

In a post on Instagram, Torello wrote: “The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away.

“Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail.”

Torello continued, “While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

She told TMZ he had been diagnosed with stage 4 neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer seven months ago.

The STW Talent Agency, which represented Teal, wrote: “His exceptional talent and kind spirit touched the hearts of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. The void he leaves behind will be deeply felt.”

Born in 1989 in Wilmington, North Carolina, Teal performed on the stage in his hometown for the Opera House Theatre Co., the Thalian Association Community Theatre and the Techmoja Dance and Theater Company, the Wilmington Star-News reports.

Along with his appearances in One Tree Hill, he was also known for his roles in 2003 film Deep Water, alongside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and the upcoming Lilly, and appeared in episodes of TV shows including as The Walking Dead, Outer Banks, The Staircase and George & Tammy.