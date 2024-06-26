Search icon

News

26th Jun 2024

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Zoe Hodges

The investigation is ‘nearing its conclusion’

Police believe ‘multiple people’ should be charged as the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death nears its conclusion.

The five-time Emmy nominee, best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, died on 28th October 2023 at the age of 54 from acute effects of Ketamine according to the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

According to PEOPLE the investigation is nearing its conclusion and that the US Attorney’s Officer will decide whether or not to press charges.

The death was initially ruled to be accidental with an autopsy report concluding he died from acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors including drowning, coronary artery disease and buprenorphine effects, referencing a medication used to treat opioid use disorder.

After the LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner closed its investigation in December of last year and released its report, the LAPD began its own investigation into the circumstances surrounding Perry’s overdose.

In May, a source close to the LAPD told PEOPLE the department had been working with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the US Postal Inspector to try and establish where the ketamine had come from.

Last month, Los Angeles Police Capt. Scot Williams had to reassure people that the investigation into Perry’s death hadn’t closed after reports circulating online suggested otherwise.

He said: “Based on the Medical Examiner’s findings, the Los Angeles Police Department, with the assistance of the DEA and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Perry’s death.”

A year before the 54-year-old died, he opened up about his struggles with addiction in his memoir – ‘Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing’.

At the time of his death, the autopsy revealed that Perry was undergoing ketamine infusion therapy but because the drug has a short half-life, the traces of the substance in his system couldn’t have been from one of those treatment sessions.

