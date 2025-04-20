Search icon

20th Apr 2025

Nicola Coughlan slams JK Rowling after UK trans ruling

Ava Keady

The ruling came earlier this week.

Nicola Coughlan has slammed JK Rowling due to the author’s reaction to the UK transgender ruling.

Earlier this week the court ruled that transgender women were not to be included under the definition of ‘woman’ under the Equality Act of 2010.

The Bridgerton actress reacted to the ruling, saying she was ‘completely horrified’ by it.

She said to see ‘an already marginalised community being further attacked, and attacked in law, is really stomach-churning and disgusting’.

“To see people celebrate it is more stomach-churning and disgusting,” she added.

Jk Rowling, who has previously shared anti-trans commentary, shared her reaction to the news on X.

The Harry Potter author was seen smoking a cigar with the caption: “I love it when a plan comes together.”

Nicola shared an article calling Ms Rowling’s reaction ‘a new low’.

Additionally, she slammed the upcoming HBO Harry Potter remake, commenting: “Keep your new Harry Potter lads. Wouldn’t touch it with a ten foot pole.”

The Derry Girls star started a fundraiser for transgender advocacy charity Not A Phase, which is now nearing £100,000 (€116,641).

She continued to speak out against the ruling: “Now’s the time to speak up and make your voice heard.

“Let your trans, non-binary friends and the community at large know that you’re there for them and we’ll keep fighting for them.”

She concluded: “Allies of the Trans and Non-Binary Community, time to come together.

“F*** the Supreme Court, f**k the TERFs. Let’s raise some money.”

