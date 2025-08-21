Search icon

21st Aug 2025

‘Nicest judge in the world’ Frank Caprio shared touching final message hours before his death

Sammi Minion

He passed away aged 88

US celebrity judge Frank Caprio has passed away aged 88, and has left behind a heartwarming message to his thousands of fans around the world.

Caprio, from Rhode Island in New England, was best known for showing both humour and genuine compassion when dealing with court cases.

Videos from his hit show Caught In Providence regularly went viral on social media and have been seen billions of times.

The premise of the show was simple: real people would be filmed as they entered the Providence Municipal Court in Rhode Island to learn their fate on any matter of alleged offences including traffic, parking, and arraignments for criminal offences.

Caprio would deal with each person with patience, care, and empathy.

This approach to his work earned the 88-year-old the title of the “nicest judge in the world.”

Just the day before his death, a post wads made to the judge’s more than 2 million Instagram followers where he made this final message: “Last year I asked you to pray for me, and it’s very obvious that you did, because I came through a very difficult period.

“Unfortunately, I’ve had a setback, I’m back in the hospital. Now, I’m coming to you again and asking you to remember me in your prayers once more.”

Caprio leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Joyce as well as his five children; Frank, David, Marissa, John and Paul, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

Tributes have already begun to pour in since the announcement of Frank’s death.

In another post on Instagram, Frank’s family wrote: “Beloved for his compassion, humility, and unwavering belief in the goodness of people, Judge Caprio touched the lives of millions through his work in the courtroom and beyond.

“His warmth, humour, and kindness left an indelible mark on all who knew him.

“He will be remembered not only as a respected judge, but as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. His legacy lives on in the countless acts of kindness he inspired.

“In his honour, may we each strive to bring a little more compassion into the world – just as he did every day.”

