New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

The incident occurred last night in New York

The gunman who killed four people during a shooting at a New York skyscraper was intending to target the NFL offices, but went to the wrong floor, the mayor has said.

The lone shooter — who police have identified as a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas called Shane Devon Tamura, per Sky News— died from a self-inflicted injury.

New York’s mayor Eric Adams says that Tamura was carrying a note that blamed his mental illness on CTE, a brain disease which is triggered by head trauma.

“[Temura] did have a note on him. The note alluded to that he felt he had CTE, a known brain injury for those who participate in contact sports,” Adams told CBS.

“He appeared to have blamed the NFL for his injury.”

He is said to have been aiming to target the offices of the NFL, but went to the wrong part of the building after getting in the wrong lift.

Tamura played footballer during his teen years, but his former teammates told US media that he never played in the NFL.

The attack took place at 345 Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, which is home to the headquarters of the NFL as well as offices for KPMG.

Police Officer Didarul Islam represented the very best of our department.



He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.



One of the people killed in the shooting was identified as a police officer named Didarul Islam, who had been working as security in the skyscraper.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) paid tribute to Islam in a post on Twitter/X: “He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today.

“We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honour his legacy.”

The events leading up the the shooting were revealed by New York police commissioner Jessica Tisch at a news briefing.

She said CCTV footage shows the attacker getting out of a car and walking towards the building while carrying an M4 rifle.

On entering the lobby, he turned right and opened fire on the police officer.

Tisch added: “He then shoots a woman who took cover behind a pillar and proceeds through the lobby, spraying it with gunfire”

“He makes his way to the elevator bank where he shoots a security guard who was taking cover behind a security desk.”

The footage then showed the shooter calling for a lift.

Tisch said: “A female exits that elevator and he allows her to walk past him unharmed.”

“He goes up to the 33rd floor… and begins to walk the floor firing rounds as he travelled. One person was struck and killed on that floor.”

It was following this that the shooter shot himself in the chest and died.

The president of the Police Benevolent Association (PBA) union in New York said: “Pure evil came to the heart of our city and struck innocent people – and one of our police officers who was protecting those people… our hero brother who gave his life for this city.”