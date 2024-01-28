Neighbours star Troy Beckwith has died aged 48

Devastating news just in.

Neighbours legend, Troy Beckwith, has died at the age of just 48.

Beckwith’s death was confirmed by his co-star in the Australian soap, Kym Valentine.

Kym, who played Libby Kennedy in the show said that there would be no funeral in accordance with Beckwith’s final wishes.

RIP Troy Beckwith – a huge part of 90s #Neighbours as Michael Martin (and 90s TV – on Pugwall too!) I think Michael was the first regular ‘villain’ – we weren’t used to characters trying to bump off their step mum in the hot tub back then! He came good in the end, of course. pic.twitter.com/KX5GfNsWEz — Mark (@mkenn80) January 28, 2024

She added: “It pains me so much to have to say this. Our dear old friend Troy Beckwith has passed away. Another member of our TV family gone way too soon.

“Thanks for all the memories my cheeky mate and all my love to your friends and family.”

Troy was best known for his role as Martin, nicknamed Sicko Micko, on Neighbours from 1992 til 1998.

Other co-stars have since paid tribute to their friend and fellow actor with Brett Blewitt writing: “He was such a lovely person. Deeply thoughtful and empathetic. Cheeky and playful once out of his shell. Way too soon. Love you mate.”

Lucinda Cowden, who plays Melanie Pearson on Ramsay Street, posted a string of broken heart emojis, while Neighbours casting director Jan Russ posted: “Dear Troy… That is so sad. Gorgeous boy.”

In 2017, Troy was in the news afterhe disappeared without a trace for several weeks before being found safe and well by police.

At the time of writing, his cause of death remains unknown.