Search icon

News

11th Sep 2023

Mystery footage of 9/11 attack recirculates online on anniversary

Joseph Loftus

Warning: Contains content some may find distressing

On this very moment twenty-two years ago, the world was changed and changed utterly, when American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Centre.

As the world, and the world’s media watched the billowing smoke, most pondered that it had to be an accident. Sixteen minutes later, all realised that it was not an accident; it was an attack, when at 09:03am, a second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, crashed into the South Tower.

Reports then began to an emerge that another hijacked plane had crashed into the Pentagon while a fourth United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field in Pennsylvania.

The September 11th Attacks, or 9/11 as they are now commonly known, were four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by al-Qaeda and masterminded by Osama Bin Laden.

In total, 2977 innocent people died whereas thousands upon thousands more were injured.

On this September 11th, as we remember all of the victims of this most heinous attack, people have been taking to social media to share footage of 9/11 which went unseen for over twenty years.

The footage, captured by Kevin Westley, was shared to YouTube in the early 2000s, however unbeknown to Kevin, he had set his video to private and so it went completely unwatched for twenty years until he finally set it to be public.

The video, which now has more than six million views, shows the moment the second plane strikes the South Tower, as people standing on the ground look up in horror and confusion.

One person in the video can be heard screaming: “He did that on purpose.” Another cries: “What’s going on?!” Many others can be heard screaming and crying.

What perhaps sets Kevin’s footage apart from the rest is that he captures the human element of the attacks and the raw horror it cast upon all of those watching from down below.

Many people took to the comment section below Kevin’s video to voice their opinions on the video.

One wrote: “This could be the most rare historic footage I’ve ever seen because it captures everyone’s raw reaction.”

Another wrote: “These raw recordings shouldn’t be censored. This shows the confusion, the terror and above all the uncertainty. I was 9 years old and living in Tennessee on 9/11. To all police, firefighters, and EMTs who did their duty until the very end, God bless you. To the countless others who died on that terrible day, May you rest in peace. You will not be forgotten!”

A third commented: “Thank you for posting this. No matter how long it was since 9/11 we are still taken back to that very moment in history. It will be 22 years in mere weeks and it still sends a chill down my back and tears begin. God Bless America and to those who lost their lives. Forever remembered never forgotten.”

And a fourth wrote: “The fact at 2:00 you can hear and see the plane before it even gets close to the building is the most rarest footage ever, I’ve never seen any footage that can see the plane entering new york and heading to the building. That is terrifying, and the reactions from everyone around sends chills down my bones. Cause at this moment the day was only beginning, from there the day would increase in attacks.. I live in Canada and I hope all of the victims of this day will never be forgotten..”

Our thoughts go out to all of those who are still affected by the horrific events of 9/11 today.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects first managerial offer since Man United sacking

Football

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer rejects first managerial offer since Man United sacking

By Callum Boyle

Locker room footage reveals Aryna Sabalenka’s furious reaction to US Open final defeat

Aryna Sabalenka

Locker room footage reveals Aryna Sabalenka’s furious reaction to US Open final defeat

By Callum Boyle

Netflix has added 12 absolutely huge movies to its library

Netflix has added 12 absolutely huge movies to its library

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer condemn anti-Semitic chanting in viral video

anti-Semitism

Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer condemn anti-Semitic chanting in viral video

By Claudia McInerney

Founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, found dead aged 35

colin kroll

Founder of Vine and HQ Trivia, Colin Kroll, found dead aged 35

By James Dawson

Steve-O arrested after elaborate anti-SeaWorld stunt

America

Steve-O arrested after elaborate anti-SeaWorld stunt

By JOE

There’s a shortage of Irish passport forms after Brexit in some places

Brexit

There’s a shortage of Irish passport forms after Brexit in some places

By JOE

Stoned sheep go on “psychotic rampage” after eating cannabis plants

Cannabis

Stoned sheep go on “psychotic rampage” after eating cannabis plants

By Conor Heneghan

Threatening package sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated as racist hate crime

Meghan Markle

Threatening package sent to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated as racist hate crime

By Kyle Picknell

GB News presenter’s ‘terror man’ announcement was so bad people can’t pick a ‘favourite line’

GB News presenter’s ‘terror man’ announcement was so bad people can’t pick a ‘favourite line’

By Steve Hopkins

Gareth Southgate confirms he made approach for Evan Ferguson

England (football)

Gareth Southgate confirms he made approach for Evan Ferguson

By Patrick McCarry

Paul Pogba opens up on retirement consideration

Crime

Paul Pogba opens up on retirement consideration

By Callum Boyle

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

Daniel Radcliffe

Emma Watson says everyone wanted to be on set for her ‘incest’ moment in Harry Potter

By JOE

Welsh and Irish legends criticise officials’ handling of high tackle in South Africa win

Rugby

Welsh and Irish legends criticise officials’ handling of high tackle in South Africa win

By JOE

Heung-min Son couldn’t take selfie with fan because of strict rule

Football

Heung-min Son couldn’t take selfie with fan because of strict rule

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Young fan sends money and a brilliant letter of advice to Fulham player

Fulham

Young fan sends money and a brilliant letter of advice to Fulham player

By Simon Lloyd

Norwich City’s new kit is a nostalgic throwback to the monstrosities of the 1990s

Football kits

Norwich City’s new kit is a nostalgic throwback to the monstrosities of the 1990s

By Reuben Pinder

Ruby Walsh’s Twitter account is taken over by a sexy hacker in underwear

Racing

Ruby Walsh’s Twitter account is taken over by a sexy hacker in underwear

By Kevin McGillicuddy

England’s next game against Croatia will take place behind closed doors

2018 FIFA World Cup

England’s next game against Croatia will take place behind closed doors

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Latest HD footage from bus attack shows full extent of McGregor’s carnage

Bus attack

WATCH: Latest HD footage from bus attack shows full extent of McGregor’s carnage

By Rory Cashin

Jennifer Lawrence posts video to prove she DOES wash her hands after peeing

Film

Jennifer Lawrence posts video to prove she DOES wash her hands after peeing

By JOE

Load more stories