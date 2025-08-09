Search icon

09th Aug 2025

Multiple people shot in Times Square with ‘bodies on the ground’

Sammi Minion

The incident incurred at 1am local time last night 

Three people have been shot in New York’s Times Square.

Footage from social media shows bodies strewn on the floor after the shooting occurred. 

Bullets from the shooter at New York’s best-known tourist hotspot are also said to have shattered through car windows. 

One suspect is also believed to have been taken into custody. 

Police were called to West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan just after 1am EST where they made one arrest. 

The three people who became victims of the shooting have all been taken to hospital. 

The severity of their injuries are not yet known. 

This incident comes just a week after a previous shooting in America’s biggest city. 

On the 28th of July, a gunman killed four people in an attempt to enter the NFL offices in the Manhattan district of New York. 

Topics:

New York,sensitive,USA

