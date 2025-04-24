Search icon

24th Apr 2025

Millions urged to use this hack to switch energy provider as government hints at price hike

Stephen Hurrell

Energy bills could be rising this month

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Every household in the UK could see energy prices increase this month after the maximum amount energy companies are allowed to charge was raised.

The energy price cap, which sets the maximum price companies can charge for electricity, has been increased by 6.4%. That means instead of a yearly bill of £1,738 you can be charged up to £1,849 if you live in a typical UK household. 

It means every energy company is allowed to raise prices no matter if you are with British Gas, ScottishPower or Octopus Energy.

There is a quick way to check if you are overpaying for energy and save an average of £388 on your bills by using an energy switching service.

Switcheroo is offering free energy switching to every home in the country and says it can switch you to a cheaper tariff to combat the price rises. You can check your postcode here.

The changes came into effect on 1st April and there could be a double blow after news the government was considering introducing ‘zonal pricing’.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband says things could get worse for some areas because the government is considering charging some areas more for energy depending on demand.

It means if you live in an area which uses a lot of energy you could see higher prices than other regions. 

Miliband told Sky News: “This is a very complicated issue that you’re referring to that my department is looking at around so called ‘zonal pricing’.

“Look, I’ll be honest with you, we’re still looking at the details of this, which is something we’ve got to really, really get right, and we’re studying in detail the effects.”

The government is looking at a consultation launched by the previous government to see if charging more in certain regions is a viable solution.

You can switch your energy bill by heading to Switcheroo here.

