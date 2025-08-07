Search icon

07th Aug 2025

Millionaire game hunter gored to death by ‘Black Death’ buffalo he was trying to kill

Ryan Jarrett

The buffalo launched a fatal attack on the hunter.

A millionaire game hunter has been gored to the death by the buffalo he was hunting for.

The incident took place in South Africa where Asher Watkins was on a £7,500 hunting safari.

Watkins, 52, made his millions trading ranches in the US and was on the trip last week with Coenraad Vermaak Safaris stalking buffalo through the bush, reports the Mirror.

However the hunter was killed when the buffalo themselves launched a fatal charge, killing him almost instantly.

People from the area refer to these specific buffalo’s as Black Death, as they cause around 200 fatalities per year.

They also reportedly kill more game hunters than rhinos, crocodiles, or even lions.

Hunter Hans Vermaak told The Sun: “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts we confirm the tragic death of our client and friend Asher Watkins from the USA.

“On Sunday, while on a hunting safari with us in South Africa’s Limpopo Province, Asher was fatally injured in a sudden and unprovoked attack by an unwounded buffalo.

“He was tracking it together with one of our professional hunters and one of our trackers. This is a devastating incident and our hearts go out to his loved ones.

“We are doing everything we can to support the family members who are here with us and those back in the United States as they navigate this tragic loss.”

