Migrants could be moved from hotels to warehouses and ‘industrial sites’

Keir Starmer has said he wants migrant hotels emptied

Migrants could soon be moved from hotels to warehouses and “industrial sites” as per Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Speaking to LBC about the matter, Cooper said that the asylum system has been “allowed to expand in a way that is out of control”.

She continued to say that the number of people in emergency accommodation also needs to be reduced.

The Home Secretary explained that the government are looking at alternatives to migrant hotels which include “a range of different locations,” notable military and industrial sites.

When asked what an ‘industrial site’ would entail, she said that warehouses are one of the options being considered.

These comments come after Keir Starmer said yesterday that he wanted to see all migrant hotels emptied.

The PM said: “I completely get it. Local people by and large do not want these hotels in their towns, in their place, and nor do I.

“I’m completely at one with them on that.”

The Labour leader continued: “When it comes to the asylum hotels, I want them emptied.

“I want to see every single asylum hotel closed.”

Ministers believe asylum hotels can be emptied in advance of the end of the current Parliament.

Cooper claimed that the Labour governments inherited a chaotic asylum system from the Conservatives and said that “substantial reforms are needed now”.

Reforms to the system include plans to pause applications for refugees bringing their families to the UK with legislation expected this week.

Cooper told MPs: “The current rules for family reunion for refugees were designed many years ago to help families separated by war, conflict and persecution.

“But the way they are now being used has changed,” she said.

She continued: “Even just before the pandemic, refugees who applied to bring family to the UK did so on average more than one or two years after they had been granted protection, long enough for them to be able to get jobs or find housing, or be able to provide their family with some support.

“In Denmark and Switzerland, those granted humanitarian protection are not able to apply to bring family for at least two years after protection has been granted.

“But here in the UK now, however, those applications come in on average in around a month after protection has been granted.”

All this comes four weeks after an agreements between the UK and France on returning asylum seekers set to come into force later this month.