03rd Jun 2024

Metz slam Saint-Etienne after smashing dressing room 

JOE

“Send the invoice. This is not acceptable.”

Following FC Metz’s heartbreaking late aggregate loss to Saint-Etienne in the Ligue 1/Ligue 2 play off, they sarcastically took to X after serious dressing room damage.

After a tightly contested game with huge stakes on the line, an extra-time Saint-Etienne equaliser resulted in a 4-3 aggregate victory. 

Resultantly, Saint-Etienne players partied in the away changing room & caused an array of havoc, leaving it in tatters. 

Metz then posted a photo of the destroyed changing room, captioning it sarcastically: “Congratulations for your promotion to Ligue 1 Uber Eats Saint Etienne and thanks for coming.” 

Saint-Etienne then responded with an apology for the damage done: “Even if the group tried to repair the obviously accidental damage caused, we would like to offer our sincerest apologies. Good luck to FC Metz for next season.”

In the post, they also included a video of the celebratory carnage in the dressing room. 

FC Metz fans were justifiably furious in reaction to a bitter defeat, demanding for the club to “send the invoice”, whilst another said it wasn’t a “very professional attitude”. 

The Metz post has gone viral with a current whopping 1.7m views since being published earlier this morning.

