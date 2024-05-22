Search icon

News

22nd May 2024

Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning as heavy rain hits UK

Charlie Herbert

met office rain warning

Weather warnings are in place across the UK for Wednesday

The Met Office has said heavy rain could cause disruption across large parts of the UK today, and has warned that flooding could cause a “danger to life.”

The forecaster has issued an amber warning for rain across parts of north Wales and northwest England, including Manchester and Liverpool, for 24 hours from midday on Wednesday (May 22).

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life,” the Met Office has said, adding there is a “good chance” some communities could be cut off.

Power cuts and cancellations to bus and train services are also likely.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning for rain is in place across the north of England, the Midlands and north and central Wales until midday on Thursday (May 23), while another is in place for southern and eastern Scotland from midday today until 6pm tomorrow.

If you’re on the south coast, you’re likely to see lightning, with yellow thunderstorm warnings in place today until 7pm.

“Some areas are really going to see a lot of heavy, persistent rain through a big chunk of Wednesday,” Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said.

“It is going to be a pretty wet picture as we go through the rest of the week for many places.

“There is some uncertainty as to exactly where we are going to see the heaviest rain and where is most likely to be impacted.”

As rain moves north throughout Wednesday, many places could see 30-40mm of rain, while a few areas may receive 60-80mm.

Topics:

amber weather warning,met office

