27th Jul 2025

McDonald’s restaurant introduces ban on children in ‘adults-only zone’

JOE

The restaurant is the first of the chain to introduce a dedicated ‘business zone’.

A McDonald’s restaurant has introduced a ban on children in a new ‘adults-only zone’.

The restaurant located in Greater Manchester is the first of the chain to introduce a dedicated ‘business zone’ in which those under 16 are not allowed.

The Whitefield location cordoned off part of its seating area, reserving the area for remote workers and laptop users on weekdays.

It’s aimed to be a quiet area where people can get their work done, cheeseburger in hand.

Additionally, the area is available to pre-book by companies for business meetings and group activities.

A notice was spotted in the restaurant and reads: “On weekdays this area is reserved for business/laptop users and adults over 16.

“If you’re lucky enough to look under 16, we reserve the right to ask you to use an alternative area of the restaurant.”

McDonald’s confirmed that the quiet zone is not a company-wide initiative and is only available at the Whitefield branch.

Owner and operator of the restaurant said: “Customer experience in my restaurant is incredibly important to me, and my team and I work hard to make sure everyone has a great time when visiting Whitefield McDonald’s.

“After listening to customer feedback, we’ve introduced a dedicated Business Area on weekdays for anyone ages 16 and over who wants a quieter space to work or study.

“We want the restaurant to be a space that works for everyone—whether you’re bringing the kids to enjoy the Play Place or looking for a calm spot to focus, we’re proud to offer spaces that suit everyone as part of our commitment to being a good neighbour in our local community,” he added.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s restaurants has introduced child-free measures, with a Wrexham branch playing classical music to deter rowdy crowds.

So if a Big Mac meal and some peace and quiet are what you’re after, then the Whitefield branch may be one to check out.

