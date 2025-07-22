Man splits £16m lottery win with his best mate after 28-year agreement if either won

“A handshake’s a handshake”

Two buddies from Wisconsin shared a $22 million (£16m) lottery win after making a pact 28 years earlier.

Back in 1992, Thomas Cook and Joseph Feeney agreed that if either of them were to ever get their hands on the Powerball jackpot they’d split it right down the middle.

Fast forward to 2020 and that life-changing moment actually materialised, with Thomas honouring their sacred handshake after picking up the victorious ticket at a Menomonie fuel garage.

They each walked away with close to $5.7m (£4.2m) after federal and state taxes.

“It was quite an experience. When I read the first two or three numbers, I kind of froze,” Thomas admitted during an interview with Wisconsin Lottery.

He was eating breakfast with his wife at the time of this realisation and proceeded to ring Joseph to share the news.

Joseph believed his friend was kidding at first, as the two men would buy lottery tickets on the regular.

“That happened many years ago,” Thomas said of their promise. “A handshake’s a handshake, man.”

The winning ticket holder, who has grandchildren and great-grandchildren, immediately retired from his job in the aftermath, while Joseph was already enjoying his winter years after a career as a fireman.

Neither bloke had visions of extravagance on their horizon, but did go on to suggest that they’d like to spend more time with their families and do a bit of travelling.

“We can pursue what we feel comfortable with,” Thomas added. “I can’t think of a better way to retire.”

Wisconsin’s lottery director Cindy Polzin congratulated the friends on their big win in a statement.

“The power of friendship and a handshake has paid off. I’m thrilled for them — their lucky day has arrived!” it read.