12th Jan 2024

Man shares non-nonsense method to stop ‘disrespectful’ people walking across his lawn

Charlie Herbert

Man's method to keep people off lawn

Some have branded him a ‘male Karen’

A man has shared the drastic measures he’s taken to stop people walking across his impressive front lawn.

In a video on TikTok,  Thomas Lyons posted a video of camera footage looking over his lawn.

As people start walking across it, an automatic sprinkler is triggered, leaving them soaked.

The TikTok racked up more than 9.3m likes and 51m views before it was deleted.

People were pretty divided in the comments though about whether the method was a step too far.

One person said: “You’re all mad for no reason. This is their yard. Walking on it can kill the grass and there are sidewalks for a reason.”

However another disagreed, saying: “Cutting across the grass has saved me from missing the bus many times. People cut because it is always faster and even 30 seconds can make a difference.”

Someone else labelled the homeowner a “man Karen“, but another admired “this level of pettiness”, adding: “It’s your lawn, so do as you wish.”

And someone else said: “It’s just kids walking home from school.”

Some were left shocked by the ‘disrespectful’ of the people in the video to just walk across someone’s lawn like that.

One person said: “I don’t understand. I was raised to never walk in someone’s yard, especially a stranger’s.”

A second wrote: “I have always felt like it was disrespectful to walk on people’s grass.”

And another commented: “I was raised to never walk on people’s lawns. How are these kids just casually doing that?”

In another video, Thomas revealed that passers-by also get warned by an alarm as the sprinkler fires, telling people to get off his lawn.

In another video, he shared footage of just how often people would trample over his precious grass.

Some wondered why he hadn’t just decided to put up a fence, instead of deciding to soak people with a sprinkler.

Addressing this, one person wrote: “People saying put a fence…..why would someone spend money on something that is not a need, people have to respect other people’s property.”

