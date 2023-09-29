Search icon

News

29th Sep 2023

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

Joseph Loftus

Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been arrested.

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur back in 1996.

Tupac was famously shot dead over 20 years ago in Las Vegas.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested earlier this morning in connection with the murder.

The exact charges remain unknown.

A formal indictment is expected to take place later today.

The arrest has frustrated investigators and fascinated the public ever since the legendary rapper was killed on the Las Vegas strip after watching a Mike Tyson fight nearby.

Back in July, police issued a search warrant in relation to Tupac’s murder following new developments.

Despite global attention on the shooting, nobody was ever arrested, until today.

Las Vegas police stated in the past that the investigation into the shooting stalled due to witnesses refusing to co-operate, however they remain hopeful.

