News

28th Aug 2025

Man, 59, arrested over racially abusive messages sent to England star Jess Carter

Sammi Minion

Police announced the man’s arrest today

Police officers investigating the alleged racially abusive messages England’s Jess Carter received during this summer’s Euro 2025 tournament say they’ve made an arrest.

A 59-year-old man from Great Harwood, Lancashire was arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and has since been released under investigation.

Police say that enquiries are continuing.

Cheshire Chief Constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) lead for football policing, said: “The messages directed towards Jess Carter were appalling and I would like to commend her for standing up to this abuse and assisting with our investigation.

“Nobody should be subjected to such disgusting abuse, and I expect that today’s arrest will be the first of many over the coming months.

“We want to make it clear that racist abuse of this nature will not be tolerated.

“Everyone is responsible for what they do and say, and we want to ensure offenders cannot hide behind a social media profile to post vile comments.”

Defender Jess Carter was one of the star players as England defended their title as European champions earlier this year.

The 27-year-old played every minute of the final to help the Lionesses beat world champions Spain on penalties.

Topics:

Football,News,Sport

