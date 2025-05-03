Male contraceptive could hit the market ‘as soon as 2028’ after trial results

The trial has been ongoing for two years.

A male contraceptive could find its way on to the market “as soon as 2028”, according to researchers following some positive trial results.

The group behind the non-hormonal male contraceptive has shown safety and efficacy at the two-year mark.

Contraline Inc., the developers of the contraceptive, have said that if the Phase 2 trials are successful then their product could be available to the public before the decade is over.

The contraceptive is called ADAM and it temporarily blocks the transit of sperm through the vas deferens, the long, muscular tube that connects the testes and the urethra, according to IFLScience.

It is a hydrogel that is injected during a 30-minute appointment, and it prevents sperm without interfering with ejaculation.

Once it reaches the end of its lifespan, the gel will liquefy and sperm flow returns to normal.

Contraline CEO Kevin Eisenfrats said: “No other method can provide long-lasting (two years), non-hormonal, and temporary contraception.”

The only contraceptive available to men at the moment is condoms, and the only long-term solution – a vasectomy – is pretty much permanent, as getting a reversal does not always guarantee success.

Eisenfrats said: “We understand that not every guy may want to get a procedure. Some may truly prefer a pill or daily gel, which is great.

“We need to offer men a bunch of options.”

The next stage for ADAM is Phase 2 trials, and if these are successful, Eisenfrats believes that it could be available before the end of the 2020s.

He said: “We believe ADAM™ will be available by the end of this decade, and potentially as soon as 2028.”