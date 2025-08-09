Search icon

09th Aug 2025

Major UK motorway closed after serious crash involving lorry

Nina McLaughlin

It’s expected to be closed for most of the morning

A stretch of a major UK motorway is closed following a serious crash involving an overturned lorry.

Staffordshire Police have confirmed that the stretch of road is expected to be closed for ‘most of the morning’.

The crash occurred on the M6 northbound between J14 Stafford and J15 Stoke-on-Trent at around 10.30pm last night (Friday, 8 August).

Staffordshire Police confirmed what had happened in the incident in a statement.

“Single vehicle RTC,” they wrote.

“HGV has collided with nearside and central barriers resulting in the HGV turning over spilling diesel all over the carriageway.

“Luckily no injuries report. Road likely to be closed most of the morning for resurfacing and repairs.”

National Highways also issued a statement following the closure of the road.

“The M6 remains closed northbound between J14 (Stafford) and J15 (StokeOnTrent) due to a collision involving an overturned lorry & spillage.

“Recovery of the lorry is now ongoing. The road is expected to remain closed throughout the morning. 2 lanes (of 4) still closed south.”

National Highways have since confirmed that the “significant spillage” of diesel means that the four nouthbound lanes and lane four of the southbound road will need resurfacing.

“Once recovery and clear-up is complete, contractors will ‘plane’ (remove the top layer of the tarmac) 3 lanes of the northbound carriageway,” they said.

“This will allow the road to re-open with reduced speeds until a full resurfacing operation can take place overnight tonight.”

