Major UK motorway closed after huge crash involving tanker

The incident happened late last night.

A major UK motorway has been closed following a huge crash involving a car and a tanker.

Northamptonshire Police said that they are dealing with the collision on the M1 motorway and confirmed that the tanker had flipped onto its side.

The incident happened at around 22.45 last night however Junction 15 and Junction 15a remain closed for police investigations.

The A45 has been re-opened as a diversion route following a planned course.

A complex vehicle recovery is currently taking place.

In a new update, National Highways have warned of more delays due to ‘significant spillage’ coming from the tanker.

Drivers have been told to brace themselves for around three miles of congestion.