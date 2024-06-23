Search icon

23rd Jun 2024

Major UK airport issues ‘stay away’ warning as power cut causes chaos

Passengers are being urged to stay at home

Manchester Airport has issued a warning for travellers to ‘stay away’ amid chaos due to a power outage affecting 2 of its terminals.

People who are already in Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 are being told to anticipate huge delays and possible cancellations, as the power cut has caused huge queues.

“Manchester Airport was affected by a major power cut in the area earlier this morning,” they said in a statement today.

“This has caused widespread disruption and flights from Terminals 1 and 2 are being cancelled.

“Airlines will be in contact with passengers.”

Power has since been restored, and the airport is “working to get those passengers already at the airport on to flights as soon as possible”.

However, disruption is expected to continue throughout the day as staff try to work through the backlog of baggage and security.

The airport warned that “disruption caused by the outage means in some instances baggage may not be on those flights”, via Sky News.

“We will work with airlines to make sure passengers are reunited with any baggage that is not on their flight as soon as possible,” they added.

Passengers set to be travelling from Terminal 3 have been told they could face delays, but that they can arrive at the airport as normal.

A number of flights set to arrive into Manchester have been diverted to other airports amid the queuing chaos. Those on affected flights are set to have airlines organise onward travel.

