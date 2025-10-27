Major TV icon ‘lined up’ for I’m A Celeb as launch date approaches

‘She’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up’

Another major star has been rumoured to have signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

This 72-year-old comedian and actress is rumoured to be in “advanced talks” with ITV ahead of jetting off to Australia to film the new series, per The Sun.

TV icon Ruby Wax is reportedly being ‘lined up’ for the upcoming series.

In 1985, Ruby rose to fame on the ITV series Girls On Top.

She also appeared as an interviewer on shows like Ruby Wax Meets on the BBC.

A source told The Sun: “Ruby’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up.

“She’s interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world so she will have no problem getting to know her fellow campmates. It will make great TV for viewers.”

The full cast has been reportedly revealed

And it’s quite the line-up. These 14 famous faces have already braved the Aussie camp in years gone by and now they’re returning for a second time, this time in South Africa.

Joined by Ant and Dec, the team are said to already be filming their latest expedition to the great outdoors.

The new cast is said to include Jimmy Bullard, who was favourite to win the crown back in 2014 before being voted off early doors.

A source said of Bullard’s expected entry: “Now he’s got the chance to get stuck in again, although he’s a bit older so he is worried he might find it harder to rough it. His banter is still on form though. Producers are hopeful he’ll have a bromance with Harry Redknapp.”

Gemma Collins is another rumoured entry whose last attempt at I’m A Celeb ended very early (after just three days).

This time, the TOWIE legend is adamant that she’ll give it a better go.

Harry Redknapp is another big name and who better than the national treasure, and former King of the Jungle, to give it a second go.

But wasting no more time here’s the full list, as reported by The Sun.

David Haye

Gemma Collins

Seann Walsh

Harry Redknapp

Scarlett Moffatt

Adam Thomas

Mo Farah

Ashley Roberts

Sinitta

Craig Charles

Jimmy Bullard

Beverley Callard

That being said, these are the names that have been leaked and have not officially been confirmed at the time of writing.

