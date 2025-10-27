Search icon

News

27th Oct 2025

Major TV icon ‘lined up’ for I’m A Celeb as launch date approaches

JOE

‘She’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up’

Another major star has been rumoured to have signed up for I’m A Celebrity.

This 72-year-old comedian and actress is rumoured to be in “advanced talks” with ITV ahead of jetting off to Australia to film the new series, per The Sun.

TV icon Ruby Wax is reportedly being ‘lined up’ for the upcoming series.

In 1985, Ruby rose to fame on the ITV series Girls On Top.

She also appeared as an interviewer on shows like Ruby Wax Meets on the BBC.

A source told The Sun: “Ruby’s a proper TV legend and adds real gravitas to this year’s line-up.

“She’s interviewed some of the biggest stars in the world so she will have no problem getting to know her fellow campmates. It will make great TV for viewers.”

The full cast has been reportedly revealed

And it’s quite the line-up. These 14 famous faces have already braved the Aussie camp in years gone by and now they’re returning for a second time, this time in South Africa.

Joined by Ant and Dec, the team are said to already be filming their latest expedition to the great outdoors.

The new cast is said to include Jimmy Bullard, who was favourite to win the crown back in 2014 before being voted off early doors.

A source said of Bullard’s expected entry: “Now he’s got the chance to get stuck in again, although he’s a bit older so he is worried he might find it harder to rough it. His banter is still on form though. Producers are hopeful he’ll have a bromance with Harry Redknapp.”

Gemma Collins is another rumoured entry whose last attempt at I’m A Celeb ended very early (after just three days).

This time, the TOWIE legend is adamant that she’ll give it a better go.

Harry Redknapp is another big name and who better than the national treasure, and former King of the Jungle, to give it a second go.

But wasting no more time here’s the full list, as reported by The Sun.

  • David Haye
  • Gemma Collins
  • Seann Walsh
  • Harry Redknapp
  • Scarlett Moffatt
  • Adam Thomas
  • Mo Farah
  • Ashley Roberts
  • Sinitta
  • Craig Charles
  • Jimmy Bullard
  • Beverley Callard

That being said, these are the names that have been leaked and have not officially been confirmed at the time of writing.

Turn your home into a cinema with this projector 

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Do you love movies? Have you ever dreamt of turning your home into your own cinema?

If so, then you may be interested in a home theatre projector we spotted on sale on Amazon with “impressive quality”.

The 4K projector has the likes of YouTube, Netflix and Prime Video built-in, so you can access thousands of films and shows without an additional TV stick, and you can also connect it to bluetooth on your phone and laptop.

It’s currently priced at €53.52 in a limited-time deal on the Amazon website.

Topics:

Cast,I'm A Celeb

RELATED ARTICLES

Viewers fume as Dean McCullough confronts Melvin Odoom during I’m A Celeb reunion

Dean McCullough

Viewers fume as Dean McCullough confronts Melvin Odoom during I’m A Celeb reunion

By Ryan Price

I’m A Celeb’s Coleen set to out-earn husband for first time ever

Coleen Rooney

I’m A Celeb’s Coleen set to out-earn husband for first time ever

By Charlie Herbert

Truth behind I’m a Celeb’s ‘fake jungle’ that actually has a roof over it

Ant & Dec

Truth behind I’m a Celeb’s ‘fake jungle’ that actually has a roof over it

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

By Sammi Minion

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

Money

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

By Harry Warner

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Harry Warner

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

By Sammi Minion

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

Bob Vylan

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

By Harry Warner

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

Cadburys

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

By Sammi Minion

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

Arsenal

The stat that sums up why this season’s title race may already be Arsenal’s to lose

By Sammi Minion

Man City 115 charges trial gets major verdict update

115 charges

Man City 115 charges trial gets major verdict update

By Harry Warner

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk this morning

By Sammi Minion

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

Money

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

By Harry Warner

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Harry Warner

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

Exercise

GP tells everyone in the UK to go for a walk tomorrow morning

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

Football

Secret Bruno Fernandes release clause revealed which lets him leave on one condition

By Sammi Minion

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

Bob Vylan

British Airways axes Louis Theroux podcast sponsorship after Bob Vylan interview

By Harry Warner

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

Cadburys

Cadbury swapping out Heroes classic for new chocolate this Christmas

By Sammi Minion

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

Bars

Major bar chain puts itself up for sale after closing 15 locations

By Sammi Minion

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

Breaking

Migrant sex offender mistakenly released from prison arrested after three-day manhunt

By JOE

Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

Breaking

Two arrested over theft of jewels at the Louvre museum

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories