Major incident declared after 52-seater-bus crash on Pembrokeshire bridge

Fire crews have declared a major incident on Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire

A major incident has been declared after a 52-seater-bus crashed on a bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

At least ten passengers are reported to be injured and the bus driver has been airlifted to hospital after it was initially reported that the driver had become trapped following the crash.

Emergency services were called to the Cleddau Bridge at around 14:15pm following the crash between a bus and a car.

BREAKING: Major incident declared after 52-seater bus collision in Waleshttps://t.co/PAiZ4D1RJB



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/nlQGnyarjZ — Sky News (@SkyNews) September 5, 2023

In a statement issued earlier this afternoon (September 5) the fire and rescue service said: “At 2.19pm on Tuesday, September 5th, the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth crews were called to an incident on the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle. Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid. The Air Ambulance and Dyfed Powys Police are also in attendance.

“This has been declared a major incident which is currently ongoing, more information may be released when available.”

A major incident has been declared in Pembroke Dock after a bus and car collided on the Cleddau Bridgehttps://t.co/reYBCZLGyq — ITV News (@itvnews) September 5, 2023

The Hywel Dda Health Board also issued an urgent request for people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if they are suffering from a life-threatening illness or injury.

They said: “We are aware of a serious road traffic incident affecting the Cleddau Bridge, near Neyland in Pembrokeshire. In order for us to support the incident response, we’re asking people to only attend A&E at Withybush Hospital if you have a life-threatening illness or serious injury.”

The incident is ongoing.