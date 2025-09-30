Major earthquake hits the Philippines

BREAKING

The central Philippines has been hit by a powerful earthquake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences reports the quake had a magnitude of 6.7.

The earthquake was reported at around 10pm local time, according to the USGS.

It happened underwater, and hit around seven miles from Calape, which is located in the central region of the country.

It has a population of around 33,000 people.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center have said there is no risk of tsunami following the quake.

The Philippines is located in the’ Ring of Fire’, which is a hotspot for volcanic and seismic activity.

Quakes are a common occurrence, but most are too weak to be felt by humans.