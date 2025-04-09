Search icon

09th Apr 2025

Major bucket list destination is now available in £99 mystery deal

Zoe Hodges

This is a deal not to be missed!

A major bucket list destination has been added to Wowcher £99 mystery deal.

Brits can now jet off to Japan for a seven-night holiday for less than £100.

In spring, tourists flock to Japan to see the cherry blossoms known as sakura season.

It’s an incredible opportunity to see the East Asian country at its most impressive — but there’s plenty more to do and see there too.

The country is renowned for its history, culture, and cuisine.

If you’re a fan of the great outdoors, it is a great location for hiking. The Shiretoko National Park is beautiful, a boat ride along Fushimi’s canals is a must and Tokyo’s bustling streets offers tasty street food.

There is something for everyone wherever you end up in the country.

Wowcher are now offering trips to this bucket list location for the first time, with flights and accommodation included, all for under £100.

The trip includes flights and a seven-night stay in a three star hotel.

All short haul flights are direct to destination from UK. Travel from London or one of many regional airports including Manchester, Edinburgh and more.

There is a whole host of other long-haul destinations you could venture to with this Wowcher deal including the Maldives, Barbados, Bali, Thailand, Dominican Republic, Dubai, Florida, Los Angeles, Qatar, Vietnam, Cambodia, Mexico, Las Vegas

Other destinations include city breaks to Venice, Rome, Amsterdam, Disneyland Paris, Madrid, Porto, Lisbon, Krakow, or beach breaks to Crete, Ibiza, Portugal, Cyprus, Malaga, Malta and more!

