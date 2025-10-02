Search icon

02nd Oct 2025

Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy reportedly in development

Ava Keady

It’s quite an idea…

A Lord of the Rings game in the style of Hogwarts Legacy is reportedly in development.

Quite the idea, Insider Gaming’s Mike Straw reported that the game has been in development for a good while, with sources informing Insider Gaming that the project is partially funded by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), and by funded, we’re talking close to $100 million being put into it.

Straw further suggested that the game is one that will rival Hogwarts Legacy or at least be the franchise’s answer to the Harry Potter spin-off.

While the deal is reportedly in the final stages, Straw wrote that there are hopes for confirmation ‘soon’.

When it comes to who is developing the project, several studios and publishers are mentioned including the likes of Embracer Group, Revenge, ‘and other studios’.

Not a total surprise seeing as Embracer Group paid almost $400 million dollars for the Lord of the Rings rights in 2022.

Furthermore, the source reportedly also told Insider Gaming to expect a third-person game that designed to ‘compete with Hogwarts Legacy’.

While there is no explanation for this, one could guess the project may be a chance to step inside a new tale of some well-known Middle-Earth locations.

Insider Gaming contacted both Embracer Group and Revenge for comment, with the former replying that as ‘a general rule, we do not comment on rumours or speculation’.

Revenge was similar, declining to comment on ‘rumour and speculation’.

While this should all be taken with a grain of salt, it truly is quite the idea.

