04th Apr 2025

Little-known UK theme park named one of the best in the world

Zoe Hodges

It’s affordable fun for all the family

A little-known theme park in the UK that costs just £13.95 to enter has been hailed one of the best in the world.

The Milky Way Adventure Park, located in North Devon will even let you bring your dog.

The park offers a mix of indoor and outdoor rides, shows, activities and play areas at a fraction of the cost of its big-name competitors. 

The amusement park was first launched in July 1984 as a farm attraction by the Stanbury family but it has since grown in size and popularity with around £2 million invested in new attractions and upgrades over recent years.

Entry to the park costs as little as £2 and has been awarded the coveted TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award Best of the Best for the past nine years.

The attraction aims to provide affordable fun for visitors of all ages.

Standard adult entry tickets start from £13.95, child (3-17) admission from £13.95, child (1-2) admission from £7.95, and admission for children under one costing just £2.

Disabled and carer entry tickets are available from £10.95, while seniors 65+ and concession tickets are priced from £11.95.

The park also invites ‘calm and well-behaved’ dogs to come for the day for £1 per pooch.

The 110,000 square-foot park features plenty of indoor fun and acres of outdoor activities including the Cosmic Typhoon rollercoaster and the Droid Destroyer dodgems.

The Cosmic Typhoon roller coaster offers a stunning view of the North Devon coastline at 40 mph.

The Ninja Stars games arena with Tag Active scoring is the park’s latest addition, where visitors aged six and above are tasked with taking on a series of events and obstacles to reach the top of the leaderboard. 

Thrill-seekers can zip down the 30ft Gravity Rider donut slide, while space-fanatics can help save Planet Earth in the interactive Ziggy’s Blast Quest experience by piloting Cyber Scooters and shooting at the space rocks with Blasteroid Lasers. 

Outside of the rides, the park offers a wide variety of alternative activities, including soft play, laser target shooting, family shows, a mind-bending maze, pottery painting, mini golf, an adventure play area complete with slides.

There’s even a Milky Way railway experience, a sci-fi memorabilia display, and Fairway simulation golf.

For the younger members of the family the Cosmic Caterpillar, Milky Way Train and the Little Stars play centre are designed especially for babies and those of nursery age.

The park is hosting a range of events over Easter including an Easter Bunny Grotto experience between 8 and 21 April, followed by a Star Wars Character experience on 19 May and a special Bluey appearance on 24 May. 

The park is open from March until the end of October and, for £50, regular visitors can purchase an Annual Pass, which grants unlimited free visits during Devon school term times and on weekends all year round.

Topics:

Milkyway Adventure Park,Theme Park,Tourism

