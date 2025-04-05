Search icon

News

05th Apr 2025

Line of Duty ‘set to return’ as filming start date ‘already set’

Zoe Hodges

It’s coming!

Line of Duty is set to return for a seventh season, according to reports, with a start date for filming confirmed.

the popular BBC show concluded four years ago but fans have been desperate for another instalment after their disappointment over the identity of H.

Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar were the stars of the police drama which last aired in 2021.

Now, it has been confirmed that the stars diaries have ‘finally aligned’ and will begin filming early next year.

According to The Sun, the trio will begin filming the new six-part instalment in January when their other comitments have come to a close.

A source told the publication: “This is the news Line of Duty fans have been waiting for since the sixth season left them deflated when it aired back in 2021.

“The BBC almost immediately requested more episodes to continue the story, but the success of the show meant Vicky, Martin and Adrian were instantly snapped up for other projects.

“But after several meetings with Jed [Mercurio, creator and writer] and the production team, they’ve finally managed to clear space in their calendars next year to commit to making the show.”

The trio got fans talking after they were pictured enjoying a St Patrick’s Day drink together.

The three main actors who played officers Kate Fleming, Steve Arnott and Ted Hastings in the beloved BBC series have remained good friends since the show last aired.

Compston posted the snap with the caption: “St paddy’s day with one of Erin’s finest the gaffer. Vicky’s here as well.”

Fans responded asking for a season seven and the 40-year-old actors has always been open to the idea, telling The Times: “I just don’t know. I’m busy next year. Vicky’s ridiculously busy, so’s Adrian. If there’s a story Jed (Mercurio) wants to tell, he’ll come to us.

“As soon as there’s some news we’ll let you know, but right now there’s nothing there. I’d like to pull my waistcoat out again.

“I like a waistcoat but I can’t wear them now; it’s like putting on Steve’s character.”

Topics:

Entertainment,Line of Duty,TV

