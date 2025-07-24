Last video of Ozzy Osbourne shows music legend looking cheerful days before death

Ozzy Osbourne looked cheerful as he enjoyed breakfast with his family at his home in England, as seen in a video shared by his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, just days before his death.

Kelly shared the clip on her Instagram story on Sunday (20 July).

The footage shows the Black Sabbath frontman sitting at a table scrolling on his iPad at his home in Buckinghamshire as Kelly playfully urges him to greet everyone watching.

Ozzy gleefully responds with a “Good morning!”

EXCLUSIVE! Last known video of Ozzy Osbourne with his family. Via: Kelly Osbourne. pic.twitter.com/v4jVQ4iaif — Rock Photography (@Photomusicrock) July 23, 2025

Sidney, Ozzy’s grandson, can also be seen sitting at the table, sucking on a pacifier, looking equally as engrossed in his own iPad.

Just 2 days after the video appeared online, Ozzy died aged 76.

The Metal legend passed away on Tuesday with his wife Sharon, sons Jack and Louis, and daughters Kelly and Aimee, all by his side.

The news shocked fans worldwide, as Ozzy had just performed his farewell show on July 5.

A major pioneer of heavy metal, Osbourne was known for hits such as Paranoid, War Pigs, Iron Man, Crazy Train and Changes, as a band member and solo star.

The singer also then found a different type of fame through the noughties MTV reality TV star show The Osbournes, which followed life in Los Angeles with wife Sharon and two of their children, Kelly and Jack.