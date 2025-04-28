Search icon

News

28th Apr 2025

Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Ava Keady

The Conservative Party leader said the rap group’s comments ‘demands prosecution’.

Kemi Badenoch has demanded that Kneecap are prosecuted for their alleged ‘kill your local MP’ comments.

The leader of the Conservative Party said the rap group’s comments ‘demands prosecution’.

Footage of the Irish trio’s November 2023 London concert is being assessed by counter terrorism police.

Bedenoch took to X calling for the group to be prosecuted over new footage, in which they can be heard allegedly saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Additionally, she said ‘Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.’

X users replied to the MP, with one calling the footage ‘horrifying’.

However, other’s stood up for the rap group, saying people must understand the ‘context’.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

david tennant

David Tennant issues plea to JK Rowling to ‘let people be’

By Dan Seddon

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

Affiliate

Jin ticket prices confirmed for his 2025 world tour dates including London and Amsterdam

By Jonny Yates

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

Affiliate

How to watch Arsenal vs PSG for free on TV tonight

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

This is Beyoncé’s setlist for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

Kneecap issue new statement after British politicians call for them to be prosecuted

By Ava Keady

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

Affiliate

You can still get Beyoncé tickets for the Cowboy Carter Tour

By Jonny Yates

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

Canada

Mark Carney issues stern warning to Trump after winning Canadian election

By Charlie Herbert

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

sensitive

Sports star, 30, dies in crash weeks before becoming a father

By Ava Keady

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Haim announce headline tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

Spain and Portugal blackout caused by ‘rare phenomenon’

By Ava Keady

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolutely incredible cult thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Ava Keady

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

Arne Slot

Date confirmed for Liverpool Premier League title parade

By Dan Seddon

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

Affiliate

This is how to get Jin presale tickets for his 2025 world tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

Russia

Vladimir Putin announces three-day ceasefire in Ukraine from 8 May

By Dan Seddon

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

government

New school uniform rules to affect up to four million children

By Dan Seddon

Load more stories