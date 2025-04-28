Kemi Badenoch demands Kneecap are prosecuted for ‘kill your local MP’ comments

Kemi Badenoch has demanded that Kneecap are prosecuted for their alleged ‘kill your local MP’ comments.

The leader of the Conservative Party said the rap group’s comments ‘demands prosecution’.

Footage of the Irish trio’s November 2023 London concert is being assessed by counter terrorism police.

Bedenoch took to X calling for the group to be prosecuted over new footage, in which they can be heard allegedly saying: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.”

Additionally, she said ‘Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.’

Good.



Kneecap’s glorification of terrorism and anti-British hatred has no place in our society.



Now footage shows one of them saying: "The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP."



After the murder of Sir David Amess, this demands prosecution. https://t.co/hfOxFLvQqS — Kemi Badenoch (@KemiBadenoch) April 28, 2025

X users replied to the MP, with one calling the footage ‘horrifying’.

However, other’s stood up for the rap group, saying people must understand the ‘context’.