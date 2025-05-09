Search icon

09th May 2025

Keir Starmer to announce new sanctions on Russia

Nina McLaughlin

“The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated.”

Keir Starmer is set to announce a new wave of sanctions on Russia.

In a new statement, the Prime Minister said the UK will “do everything in our power to destroy” Putin’s shadow fleet, as it’s known.

The government says they are planning to target 100 oil tankers that are accused of moving cargo despite sanctions.

These ships have reportedly moved more than $24 billion (£18.1 billion) worth of cargo since early 2024.

They have also reportedly been damaging key infrastructure through ‘reckless seafaring’.

Announcing the new measures, Starmer issued a statement.

“Every step we take to increase pressure on Russia and achieve a just and sustainable peace in Ukraine is another step towards security and prosperity in the UK,” he said.

“The threat from Russia to our national security cannot be underestimated; that is why we will do everything in our power to destroy his shadow fleet operation, starve his war machine of oil revenues and protect the subsea infrastructure that we rely on for our everyday lives.

“My Government will safeguard working people from paying the price from the costly threat Putin’s fleet poses to UK critical national infrastructure and the environment.”

