Kate Middleton’s ‘first public picture’ since surgery sparks even more bizarre conspiracies

The Princess of Wales was pictured for the first time in months this week.

Kate Middleton has become the most-talked-about royal following her planned abdominal surgery in January. The princess has understandably stepped back from public life in a bid to recover properly, but the limited information surrounding her surgery has led to speculation.

The mum-of-three has been recovering at her home Adelaide Cottage since she was discharged from hospital.

Officials stressed that she likely won’t return to official royal duties until after Easter.

The Princess of Wales’s last public appearance was on Christmas Day for the royal’s annual Christmas service in Sandringham.

However, Kate was reportedly spotted in public for the first time since her procedure this week.

According to TMZ, the mum was spotted travelling in a car with her mother, Carole Middleton. Kate was sitting in the passenger seat with sunglasses on.

we literally have clearer pictures of Pluto. how on earth am I supposed to believe this is really Kate Middleton lol pic.twitter.com/fU8nhmAKzN — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 5, 2024

This is the first sighting following the mum’s operation, but many believe it was deliberate due to the ‘wild’ conspiracy theories that are being shared online.

Ironically, now even more rumours are circulating with many questioning if the woman in the photo is Kate at all.

Many others are pointing towards the grainy nature of the photographs, compared to the much clearer ones taken off her in the past.

Before her operation, Kate’s spokesperson acknowledged that there would be public interest in her health and wellbeing.

However, there’s no doubt the rife speculation and wave of rumours have come as quite a shock for the princess.

The subtle appearance may finally shut the speculation down and stop the theories from spreading online.

Related links:

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air