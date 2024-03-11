Kate Middleton releases statement after photo pulled over editing concerns

Kate Middleton has released a statement apologising for “any confusion” over an image of her and her children on Mother’s Day.

On Sunday morning, the family released a picture, taken by Prince William to celebrate Mother’s Day, of the Princess of Wales and her three children – Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George.

This was the first image of Catherine that had been released since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

But since then, Getty Images, AFP, Reuters, Associated Press and PA Media have all retracted the image over concerns it had been “manipulated.”

The agencies pointed out an “inconsistency in alignment of Princess Charlotte’s left hand”.

Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.



Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C



📸 The Prince of Wales, 2024 pic.twitter.com/6DywGBpLLQ — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 10, 2024

Kensington Palace had initially declined to comment on the photo, but in a statement on Monday morning, the Princess of Wales apologised for “any confusion” the photo has caused.

A post on the royals’ official account read: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

“I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”

Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 11, 2024

The photo came after weeks of speculation about why no pictures of her had been released by the palace since the operation.

Related links:

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties