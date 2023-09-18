Search icon

18th Sep 2023

Justin Bieber ‘had semen thrown on him’ in nightclub

Charlie Herbert

Justin Bieber 'had semen thrown on him' in nightclub

The incident apparently happened on a night-out in London

Justin Bieber reportedly had semen thrown at him in a London nightclub by a man who was “w**king” next to him.

The shocking claim was made by drag queen A’Whora on an episode of the podcast Saving Grace.

A’Whora, who rose to fame after appearing on the second series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2021, was spilling the beans on some of the craziest things she’s seen on nights-out.

This led to them recalling one particular night at The Box, a nightclub in Soho, where she saw the ‘Sorry’ and ‘What Do You Mean’ hitmaker.

The drag queen said: “When I was 19, I went to The Box and Justin Bieber was sat there.

“And someone was w**king and threw the c*m at Justin Bieber.”

Host Grace Keeling reacted with disgust at the story, saying: “Enough! How did he react?”

@savinggracepod

What Would You Do?! 😱 #gkbarry #podcast #savinggrace #tomarathomas #awhora #dragrace #justinbieber

♬ original sound – Saving Grace

Making a reference to a lyric in one of Bieber’s songs, the drag queen replied: “He said ‘Gotta keep an eye out for Selena!’”.

Grace added: “Oh my god, I wouldn’t know what to do if someone threw c*m at me.”

This week, the popstar celebrated his fifth wedding anniversary with his wife Hailey, the Daily Star reports.

Sharing a post on Instagram to mark the occasion, Bieber wrote: “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart.

“I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations.”

“So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

