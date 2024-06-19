Just Stop Oil protestors vandalise Stonehenge with orange spray paint

‘Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy’

Just Stop Oil protestors have sprayed parts of Stonehenge with orange powder paint on the eve of the UK’s summer solstice.

In footage shared online by the group, the activists can be seen spraying at least two of the landmarks monoliths with an orange substance.

One of those who took part in the protest was Niamh Lynch, 21, a student from Oxford.

She said: “Stonehenge at solstice is all about celebrating the natural world – but look at the state it’s in! We all have a right to live a life free from suffering, but continued burning of oil, coal and gas is leading to death and suffering on an unparalleled scale.”

“It’s time for us to think about what our civilization will leave behind – what is our legacy? Standing inert for generations works well for stones – not climate policy.”

Rajan Naidu, 73, from Birmingham, who said:“Either we end the fossil fuel era, or the fossil fuel era will end us. Just as fifty years ago, when the world used international treaties to defuse the threats posed by nuclear weapons, today the world needs a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to phase out fossil fuels and to support dependent economies, workers and communities to move away from oil, gas and coal.”

“The orange cornflour we used to create an eye-catching spectacle will soon wash away with the rain, but the urgent need for effective government action to mitigate the catastrophic consequences of the climate and ecological crisis will not. Sign the treaty!”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil said: “The UK’s government in waiting has committed to enacting Just Stop Oil’s original demand of ‘no new oil and gas’. However, we all know this is not enough. Continuing to burn coal, oil and gas will result in the death of millions. We have to come together to defend humanity or we risk everything. That’s why Just Stop Oil is demanding that our next government sign up to a legally binding treaty to phase out fossil fuels by 2030.

“Failure to commit to defending our communities will mean Just Stop Oil supporters, along with citizens from Austria, Canada, Norway, the Netherlands and Switzerland will join in resistance this summer, if their own Governments do not take meaningful action. Stone circles can be found in every part of Europe showing how we’ve always cooperated across vast distances – we’re building on that legacy.”

The stunt is the latest action from Just Stop Oil, with the group having previously attempted to break the glass protecting the Magna Carta and carried out protests at major sporting events.