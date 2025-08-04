Search icon

04th Aug 2025

Jessie J admitted to hospital weeks after having breast cancer surgery

Nina McLaughlin

Jessie J has revealed that she has been admitted to hospital less than two months after she announced her breast cancer diagnosis.

The singer revealed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year

In a statement shared to Instagram, she wrote: “Six weeks post-surgery, and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.”

She added:“I had, and still have, symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT, THANK GOD.”

The ‘Price Tag’ hitmaker went on to reveal that after some tests were ran, doctors concluded that she had “a little fluid” on her lungs as well as an infection.

“Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night. I hate being in [the] hospital,”  she continued.

She said that she will “continue the investigation as an outpatient.”

“I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may agree with me or not, and that’s OK,” the 37-year-old said of her decision to leave the hospital.

“I know, for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery. The recovery, physically, is far from quick or easy.”

The singer went on to open up about how she was finding recovering from her cancer treatment.

“Especially being a mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am.”

“This isn’t a speedy recovery,” she continued.

“And it isn’t meant to be. As an ADHD Aries fire breathing dragon T-rex, I can do it myself, I’m always ok woman.

“That slow pace has been a hard reality to accept tbh. I love moving and working and being up and active but I can’t be right now, and that’s what it is.”

