Jeremy Clarkson ‘absolutely devastated’ as Diddly Squat Farm hit with TB outbreak

Top Gear legend and farmer Jeremy Clarkson has been hit with a huge setback at his ‘Diddly Squat’ farm in Chipping Norton.

The farm — which is the setting for a popular Amazon Prime documentary series — has been hit with a TB (Bovine Tuberculosis) outbreak.

The 65-year-old revealed the heartbreaking news via Twitter/X earlier today.

He said: “Bad news from Diddly Squat. We’ve gone down with TB. Everyone here is absolutely devastated.”

TB is an an infectious disease of cattle and badgers.

Under the UK’s Animal Health Law, cows that test positive for TB must be slaughtered to prevent the disease’s further spread.

This is the case for all cows except those that are pregnant or recently calved cows.

Following Jeremy’s shocking announcement, fans expressed fears that the TB could be a threat to Jeremy as well as his cows.

He posted a second update, clearing up the situation.

“I should clear this up really. It’s Bovine TB that we have. It doesn’t affect people, just our poor cows.”

The number of cattle affected, or the overall impact on the farm is not yet clear.

Jeremy Clarkson bought his farm in 2008 and has been directly involved in its management since 2019.

The first series of Clarkson’s Farm released in 2021 and it has been a hit with fans ever since.