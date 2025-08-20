Influencer found dead in car aged 33

Awful news

An investigation has been launched after an American influencer was discovered dead in her vehicle.

Influencer Ariela La Langosta was found dead in her car on Sunday, August 17, in Cross County Parkway, New York.

Ariela, whose real name is Ariela Mejia-Polanco, had over 560,000 followers on Instagram, and also appeared in a music video by Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Police fear Ariela was ‘targeted for violence’.

Westchester County Police Department confirmed that the 33-year-old died as a result of gunshot wounds.

In a post on Facebook, they wrote: “Ariela Mejia-Polanco, 33, was found deceased about 8am behind the wheel of her car on the eastbound Cross County Parkway near the Broad Street exit in Mount Vernon.

“Preliminary investigation determined that the woman was likely targeted for violence and her death was not a random act.”

Police said that the case ‘remains under investigation’, with the General Investigators Unit being assisted by local, state and federal agencies.

“Due to that ongoing investigation, additional details are not being disclosed at this time,” Westchester Police added.