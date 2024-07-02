House of the Dragon viewers left horrified by extremely X-rated scene

‘That was very in your face’

House of the Dragon viewers have been left horrified by a scene in the latest episode which fans say you should ‘not watch with your parents’.

HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff aired an explicit sex scene, halfway through the episode, as one of the characters was seen performing oral sex on another.

In the scene King Aegon II Targaryen, who is played by Tom Glynn-Carney, took Team Green soldiers to a brothel after an alcohol-fuelled evening.

The shocking scene shows the King pulling open curtains to reveal the various sex acts being performed.

Fans flocked to social media channels, X and Reddit, to express their horror.

“HBO making sure the scripts have enough brothel scenes with DONG in them to remind people they’re in fact watching HBO.”

Another exclaimed: “That couldn’t have been real,” whilst one declared it as ‘the weirdest sex act’ they’d ever seen.

Another said: “Wow that [sex act] was very in your face. I was expecting to see sex but didn’t count on that. The show never ceases to amaze me.”

Both Game of Thrones and the House of the Dragon are known for their explicit content, but some viewers felt it went a little too far with this particular scene.

“Uhhhhhh that [sex act] was front and center. I’m really surprised they were able to let that on air.”

However, one fan was left unimpressed, declaring the show boring. He said: “Is it just me or is this new season of House of the Dragon boringggggg.”

Season two premiered last week but suffered a slight hit to ratings compared with season one.

7.8 million viewers tuned in compared to the 10 million that tuned in to the season one premiere back in August 2022.

The second series has also reduced the number of episodes slightly from ten to eight.