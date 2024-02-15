Search icon

News

15th Feb 2024

Holiday firm had blacklist of Irish surnames they wouldn’t take bookings from

Simon Kelly

Staff were also told to listen out for Irish accents.

A British holiday firm has apologised after a list of people with “undesirable” Irish surnames “banned” from making bookings was made public.

A report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) uncovered that British holiday company Pontins had created a list that had included instructions to staff to refuse bookings specifically from the Irish Travelling community.

It was revealed by the commission that call centre staff were also instructed to listen out for Irish accents in order to decline or cancel their bookings.

The EHRC believes that the detailed instructions amount to multiple breaches of the Equality Act, which has resulted in Pontins receiving an unlawful act notice from the as a result of the “multiple instances of race discrimination against Irish Travellers”.

The notice means that Pontins must, by law, produce an action plan to set out how it intends to meet the EHRC’s recommendations.

The list of ‘undesirable guests’ was originally brought to the attention of the watchdog by a whistleblower in 2020.

The park, which is owned by Britannia Jinky Jersey Limited, also had rules in place requiring guests to appear on the electoral register, which the commission said was a discriminatory practice against Gypsies and Travellers, who are less likely to be on the register.

The full list of ‘undesirable guests’ is as follows:

Boylan
Boyle
Carney
Carr
Cash
Connors
Corcoran
Delaney
Doherty
Dorran
Gallagher
Horan
Keefe
Kell
Leahy
Lee
MacLaughlin
McAlwick
McCully
McDonagh
McGinley
McGinn
McGuiness
McHarg
McLaughan
McMahon
Millighan
Mongans
Murphy
Nolan
O’Brien
O’Connell
O’Donnell
O’Donoghue
O’Mahoney
O’Reilly
Sheridan
Stokes
Walch
Ward

Campaigns officer for charity Friends, Families and Travellers Chris McDonagh said: “It is deeply saddening that Irish Traveller people have become so used to hate and prejudice that the Pontins ‘blacklist’ did not come as a surprise.

“Whilst we are certain that Pontins are not the only ones operating such discriminatory policies, we welcome the EHRC’s investigation and commend the whistleblower’s principled stance.

“Everyone deserves to live free from hate and prejudice.”

A spokesperson for Pontins issued an apology, saying: “We are in the process of reviewing the unlawful act notice and investigation report from the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

“The specific incidents reported by the EHRC are historic issues, pre-dating 2018.

“The call centre where the incidents took place has now closed and the majority of the staff involved have now left Pontins.

“We apologise to all who may have been affected. Pontins is committed to ensuring ongoing compliance with the Equality Act 2010.”

Read next:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

Netflix has just added one of 2023’s very best movies

By Stephen Porzio

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace issue health update on Roy Hodgson

By Callum Boyle

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

Football

Kylian Mbappe to leave PSG at end of season

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

By Joseph Loftus

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

By Joseph Loftus

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

lake superior

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

By Charlie Herbert

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

Brain cancer

Boy becomes first person in world to be cured of deadly brain cancer

By Charlie Herbert

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

Britain set to be hotter than Corfu today thanks to ‘subtropical air plume’

By Charlie Herbert

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

Gaming

Playstation Plus drops nearly £300 worth of free games for this month only

By Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

England (football)

Jose Mourinho reveals he turned down England job

By Callum Boyle

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

Football club apologise for ‘Murder on the Dancefloor’ post with player who killed man in crash

By Simon Kelly

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

‘My wife put our baby up for adoption because she’s not a good fit for the family’

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

Drinking

Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the young cast drank ‘at an industrial pace’

By Charlie Herbert

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

Alton Towers set to open brand new 60ft ride

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

Bukayo Saka

Rio Ferdinand claims Bukayo Saka ‘isn’t a world class player’

By Callum Boyle

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly name their asking price for Frenkie De Jong as United put on red alert

By Callum Boyle

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

Airbnb host ‘sends guest’s wife footage of him with another woman’ after he left bad review

By Joseph Loftus

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

Sport

MMA’s ‘biggest mismatch in history’ that was stopped by ref in first round

By Callum Boyle

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

lake superior

Shipwreck hunters stunned by discovery at bottom of Lake Superior

By Charlie Herbert

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

Air Travel

Plane forced to make U-turn after maggots rain down on passengers

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories