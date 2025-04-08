Having a cat in the house is emotional equivalent of having a partner around, study claims

Who needs a partner when you can have a cat?

An Austrian study has shown that having a cat in the house is the emotional equivalent of having a partner.

Research indicates that cats actively seek out interactions with humans and have the capacity to recall moments of kindness, often reciprocating those gestures in the future.

The results highlight their capability to develop emotional connections and express gratitude.

Contrary to the stereotype that dogs are more affectionate, cats can be just as loving, particularly towards women.

Cats possess an advantage in their relationships with humans through their distinctive vocalisations, which blend a purr and a howl, mimicking the sound of a human baby’s cry.

This taps into our natural instinct to respond to a child’s needs, making it hard for us to overlook their requests – basically, if cats had little fingers, we’d be wrapped around them!

This clever manipulation reflects the advanced social intelligence that cats have evolved over time.