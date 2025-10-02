Search icon

02nd Oct 2025

Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel intercepted by Israeli military

Greta Thunberg's aid vessel intercepted by Israeli military

The activist group accuse Israel of ‘illegally’ intercepting vessels carrying aid into Gaza.

Greta Thunberg’s aid vessel was nearing the Gaza blockade when it was intercepted by the Israeli military, as reported by Israeli officials.

The Global Sumud Flotilla shared a post on Instagram on Wednesday evening (October 2) that three of its vessels had been boarded by Israeli forces.

Israel’s foreign ministry later posted a video on X showing Thunberg being detained, with part of the caption reading: “Greta and her friends are safe and healthy.”

The activist group accuse Israel of 'illegally' intercepting vessels carrying aid into Gaza.

“High alert. Our vessels are being illegally intercepted,” the group told their followers on Instagram. “Cameras are offline, and vessels have been boarded by military personnel. We are actively working to confirm the safety and status of all participants on board.”

Approximately 500 activists, including Greta Thunberg, were sailing on boats carrying aid through the Mediterranean Sea for over a month in hopes of breaking Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza.

This is not the first time Thunberg and other activists have been detained, as they’ve previously spent several days in an Israeli prison following an interception by the Israeli military over the summer, per The Independent.

The Gaza aid flotilla goes on to condemn the Israeli interception as an ‘attack on humanity’.

Another statement posted to Instagram read: “An attack on the Flotilla is an attack on Gaza and global solidarity.

“With interception, the zionist regime shows the length of its efforts to starve Gaza. An attack on the Flotilla is an attack on humanity.

“They try to stop us, we escalate. Take the streets, take the ports, take the seas. Challenge the genocidal normality with civilian disobedience. Stop the genocide.”

aid, Gaza, Greta Thunberg, intercepted, Israel

